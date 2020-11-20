Home

Carol Semple Notice
Semple Carol On 6th November 2020,
suddenly at home,
aged 77 years.
Wife of the late Brian,
much loved mum of
Kevin and Catherine,
mother-in-law of Fiona and Dave,
proud and loved grandma of
Peter, Matt, Jon and Han and
cherished sister of
Joan and the late John.
The service will be at
Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on 23rd November.
Donations if required to Mind c/o
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe, LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
