BAIN (Née Fairclough)
Caroline Ann Suddenly at home on
3rd October 2020.
Reunited with her beloved husband Timothy.
Much loved mum to Brett, Tanya and Peter. Dearest sister to Michael, Ronald, Robin and the late Pat. A special nana to Liam, Jordan, Mitchell, Macauley, Sasha, Paige, Jaiden, Noah and Aleigha.
A much adored great granny to Esmae, Luna and Albie.
Fondly in the hearts of her nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to North West Air Ambulance, North Mersey Business Centre, Woodward Road, Knowsley, LA33 7UY.
Tel 0151 5477830.
Funeral arrangements under Covid restrictions.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020