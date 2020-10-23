Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Bain

Notice Condolences

Caroline Bain Notice
BAIN (Née Fairclough)
Caroline Ann Suddenly at home on
3rd October 2020.
Reunited with her beloved husband Timothy.

Much loved mum to Brett, Tanya and Peter. Dearest sister to Michael, Ronald, Robin and the late Pat. A special nana to Liam, Jordan, Mitchell, Macauley, Sasha, Paige, Jaiden, Noah and Aleigha.
A much adored great granny to Esmae, Luna and Albie.
Fondly in the hearts of her nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to North West Air Ambulance, North Mersey Business Centre, Woodward Road, Knowsley, LA33 7UY.
Tel 0151 5477830.
Funeral arrangements under Covid restrictions.

Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -