|
|
|
Martindale Caroline Elizabeth Aged 54 years.
' I think of you night and day,
Everything you do and say,
I'll always keep you in my heart,
You are there from the very start.'
I want to thank all the staff at Thoph View for the loving years of helping my Caroline and the
loving care they provided.
God bless you all and thank you
Mum Teresa & Chris.
Funeral service to take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 2nd October at 11.30am.
Enquiries to COOP Funeralcare
5 George Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020