BURNS Carolyn Mary Denny & Thomas would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the cards and messages of sympathy received following their sudden sad loss. Thank you to all who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations in Carolyn's memory. A special thank you to all who helped at the roadside in Caton. Thanks to Mags Mitton for decorations and flowers at the cemetery, Rev. Anne Russell for
the lovely service and to Jimmy Macdonald and team at B&W funerals for the care and support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020