|
|
|
PLATT CATHERINE Kate of Newby,
died peacefully in
St John's Hospice on Friday 31st January 2020
aged 74 years.
Much loved wife and best friend
of David, a very good friend
and colleague to many,
Kate will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Clapham on Friday 14th February at 1.30pm, preceded by interment at Brocklands Woodland Burial, Rathmell at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
St John's Hospice & St James Church, which may be left
at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020