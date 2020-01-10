Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Webber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Webber

Notice Condolences

Christine Webber Notice
Webber Christine Passed away peacefully at home, on 25th December 2019, aged 72 years.

Christine

Devoted wife of Greg.
Much loved Mother of
Sharon, Carolyn and Helen.
Also special Grandma and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, at 3:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to British Lung Foundation.
Further enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -