Webber Christine Passed away peacefully at home, on 25th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Christine
Devoted wife of Greg.
Much loved Mother of
Sharon, Carolyn and Helen.
Also special Grandma and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, at 3:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to British Lung Foundation.
Further enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020