BOLTON Colin On 8th April in hospital
aged 88 years. The beloved husband of Sheila, very dear father of Jayne, father in law of Graeme, much loved grandad of Jack, Harry and Florence and great-grandad of Bobby and Nancy. There will be a private family service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday,
24th April. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Stroke Association and Crohn's & Colitis UK c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020
