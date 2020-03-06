|
|
|
JOHNSON Colin Aged 74
Passed away on
28th February 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Lorna, loving father of David, special Grandad of Lily and
a good friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 1.30pm.
Donations if desired to Marie Curie via the Funeral Director.
All Enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020