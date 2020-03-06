Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Caton)
20 Brookhouse Road
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 9QT
01524 770886
Colin Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Colin Aged 74
Passed away on
28th February 2020.
Much loved husband of the late Lorna, loving father of David, special Grandad of Lily and
a good friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 1.30pm.
Donations if desired to Marie Curie via the Funeral Director.
All Enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020
