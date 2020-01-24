|
|
|
LAMBERT Colin On 16th January, 2020 peacefully in hospital aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, loving Dad of Dawn, Gary and Sarah, also a loving grandad to Lee, Emily, Charlotte, Georgia, Alicia, Bethany and Daniel, great grandad and father-in-law.
Funeral service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday, 4th. February at 12.30 p.m. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if wished, for Defying Dementia
c/o and all enquiries to
Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancs.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020