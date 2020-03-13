Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Stephens On 9th March 2020,
peacefully at home,

Colin
aged 63 years
of Halton.

The Beloved Husband of Jean, loving dad of Amy, Donna
and the late Annette.
Dear brother of Joyce, much loved father-in-law of Paul and a dearly loved grandad and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
Morecambe Bay Renal
Patients Association c/o
The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LAI IRX
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
