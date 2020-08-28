Home

Daphne Taylor

Daphne Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Daphne Of the Green Smithy, Bentham, passed away peacefully in Elmsfield House Nursing Home
on Monday 24th August 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan, a loving mother, nana
& great nana.
Daphne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service & committal will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September
at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Yorkshire Air Ambulance which may be left at the service or c/o B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 01524241293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 28, 2020
