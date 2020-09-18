|
|
|
TAYLOR Daphne The family sincerely thank all who attended the beautiful service in loving memory of Daphne at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September.
Grateful thanks are also extended to the Rev. Anne Russell and her team for all her kindness and help in preparing and conducting the wonderful service in
celebration of Daphne's life.
We really appreciate the overwhelming expressions of sympathy, support and condolence and the many donations received in memory of Daphne.
We would also like to thank
The Vicarage Nursing Home,
Hornby and Elmsfield House,
Holme for their kind and
efficient care, also to
Bentham Golf Club
for the lovely buffet.
Special thanks to Jimmy MacDonald of B&W Funerals Ltd for his outstanding care and compassion and total professionalism.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020