|
|
|
McLATCHIE
Dave Aged 75.
Passed away on
15th November 2020 at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Much loved Husband of Janice, loving dad to Kim, Paula, Mark & Andrew, Grandad, Great-Grandad and a good friend to many.
Funeral took place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 3.30pm.
Donations to The Lancaster Suite at Royal Lancaster Infirmary
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL Tel: 01524 424072.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020