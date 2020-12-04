Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
33 Claremont Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4HL
01524 424072
Dave McLatchie

Notice Condolences

Dave McLatchie Notice
McLATCHIE
Dave Aged 75.

Passed away on
15th November 2020 at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Much loved Husband of Janice, loving dad to Kim, Paula, Mark & Andrew, Grandad, Great-Grandad and a good friend to many.

Funeral took place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 3.30pm.

Donations to The Lancaster Suite at Royal Lancaster Infirmary
via the Funeral Director.

All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL Tel: 01524 424072.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020
