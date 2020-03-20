|
|
|
TOWERS Dave
(Fred) On 16th March 2020
peacefully, at St John's Hospice,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Steph,
much loved dad of Steve,
father in law of Kelly and
grandad to Ethan.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 2pm. No flowers,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice,
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth.
LA5 9LB. Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020