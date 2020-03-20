Home

POWERED BY

Services
WILSON FUNERAL HOME - BRIDGEPORT
115 Union Ave
Mingo Junction, OH 43938
(740) 535-1017
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Towers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Towers

Notice Condolences

Dave Towers Notice
TOWERS Dave
(Fred) On 16th March 2020
peacefully, at St John's Hospice,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Steph,
much loved dad of Steve,
father in law of Kelly and
grandad to Ethan.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 2pm. No flowers,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice,
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth.
LA5 9LB. Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -