|
|
|
Frankland David Of Hutton Roof, formerly of Bentham died suddenly in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Sunday 22nd March 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of May,
much loved dad of Becky and
her partner Damian,
brother of Shirley, much loved uncle and great uncle and
good friend to many.
David will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Private interment will be held at
St John's Church, Hutton Roof.
Enquiries: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 27, 2020