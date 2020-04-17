|
|
|
Simpson On 7th April 2020
at his home
in Cockerham,
David
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving father of Tony and Janette, devoted grandad of Louise, Katie and Amanda,
great grandad to Grace, William, Oscar, Jamie and Leo, brother
of Eileen (deceased).
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private graveside burial service will take place at
St Michael's Church, Cockerham.
Donations if desired in memory
of David may be given to
The British Lung Foundation c/o and all enquiries to A J Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham
LA2 0EF, tel 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020