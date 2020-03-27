|
CLUNEY On 17th March 2020
peacefully in his sleep.
DENNIS
aged 86 years,
formerly of Warton.
Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, loving dad of Janice, father in law of Gordon,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 3.30pm.
No flowers, donations if desired for the RNLI will be gratefully received by J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth.
LA5 9LB. Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 27, 2020