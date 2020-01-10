|
|
|
WILSON Dennis On 27th December 2019,
passed away peacefully with his family around him aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Christine, Liz and Dorothy, a loved father-in-law to Kevin, Alan and Steven,
beloved brother, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 at 2 p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations for "Defying Dementia" may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020