|
|
|
Hicks Derek Passed peacefully on
9th July 2020, aged 97 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,re-uniting with his beloved wife Irene.
A loving dad to Derek, Jacqueline, Pauline, Julie, Ian and Lesley.
A doting father-in-law, grandad, great grandad as well as a
dear friend to many.
There will be a private family service, at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium,
on the 22nd July at 12:30.
Donations may be given to:
Help for Heroes and Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare.
Tel. 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 17, 2020