Patterson Derek Vincent Aged 83 years died peacefully at home on 3rd November 2020 surrounded by his family.
Muched loved husband, dad and grandad. Will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Derek's funeral will be on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 12:30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium closed family funeral.
Donations in memory of Derek are for Animal Care which will be taken care of by the funeral director J Mason & son 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QD
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 6, 2020