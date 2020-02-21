|
|
|
WEBSTER Derek Passed away peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Glenys, brother to Neil and a friend to many.
The funeral will take place at
St. Pauls Church, Scotforth, on Friday 28th February 2020 at 12.30pm followed by interment
at Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers on please.
Donations, if so desired,
to St. Johns Hospice c/o
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020