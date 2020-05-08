|
Walker Donald Sadly died at Hillcroft
Caton Green Nursing Home on 26th April, 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Isabel, loving Father to Carolyn and Helen, Father in Law to Michael and Steve and Grandad to Callum, Helen, Annie, Charlie and Isabella .
He will be missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 11th May for close family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Lewy Body Society at www.justgiving.com/fundraising
/carolyn-walker9
The family would like to thank all of their family and friends and Reverend Paul Boulter for their support and also for the the love, support and kindness shown by the Caton Green nurses and carers throughout Donald's illness.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020