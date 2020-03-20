|
FOXCROFT Doris On Thursday 5th March 2020, Doris passed away peacefully at home aged 94 years.
Dear wife of the late Ken and much loved mum of Barbara, Sheila and Janice, mother in law of Paul, Charles and Michael.
Also a devoted nanna to Matthew, Laura, Katie, Hazel, Richard,
Hayley, Lyndsey and Sophie,
and a loving great nan.
"Doris will be sadly missed by all her family and friends".
The funeral service will
take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired
to St John's Hospice
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020