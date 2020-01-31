|
|
|
RAMWELL Doris Isobel of Lower Westhouse,
died peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home
on 22nd January, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Jim, loving mother to Brian, John, Joyce and Nora, mother in law, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Doris will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Oswald's Church, Thornton in Lonsdale on Monday 3rd February at 11.30am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired are for St Oswald's
Church and Northwest Air Ambulance which may be left
at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel. 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020