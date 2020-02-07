Home

RAMWELL Doris Isobel The families of the late Doris would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and messages received following their sad loss.
Thank you to all who came to celebrate her long and happy life, to Rev'd Tate and Mabel Parr
for a lovely service.
Special thanks to all nurses and care team at The Ingleborough Nursing Home, Heather at the Marton Arms and to Jimmy at B&W Funerals for the
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020
