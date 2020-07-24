|
|
|
CRAGG Dorothy
(née Stewart) Aged 96 years, passed away peacefully on 11th July 2020,
at The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Much beloved wife of
the late Ronald Cragg,
much loved mum of
sons Stephen and Alan, sister to John, and mother in law to Kathrin,
greatly loved grandma to Andrew and Claire, David and Samantha, Rebecca, Katrina and Mark also cherished great grandma to Sophie, Leah, Ethan Trevor,
Ethan Mark, Eva Mae andEllis.
Ron and Dorothy, reunited.
God Bless x x x
The funeral service to be held at Lancaster and Morecame Crematorium on 27th July 2020. The family regret that attendance will be by way of invitation only due to the current Covid19 restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations to the mental health charity www. mind.org.uk would be welcome.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 24, 2020