JARVIS Dorothy
(Dodo) Died peacefully in hospital on Friday, 3rd January 2020,
aged 86 years, following a fall. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum of Alison, Richard and the late Amanda, mother in law of Lynne and Andy, cherished grandma of Michael, Sam, Charlotte and Sophie, great grandma to Patrick, Bannon and Hallie and a good friend to many. Funeral service at St. Margaret's Church, Hornby to be arranged prior to interment in the Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for
St Margaret's Hornby P.C.C. may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancs. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020