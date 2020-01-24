|
|
|
JARVIS Dorothy Alison and Andy, Richard and Lynne and families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Mum Dorothy. Thank you to Rev. Michael Hampson for the service, to the choir and bell ringers at Church, to Sam Ashton for the Tribute, to The Flower Bank Hornby and Alan M. Fawcett's for their professional help and attention. Thanks also to Veda Gardner for the catering and to the committee and staff at Hornby Institute. Mum was a shining star and will be missed by us all.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020