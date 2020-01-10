|
|
|
PARKER Dorothy Jean
(Nee Cowley) Died peacefully on
28th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving Wife of William (deceased). Much loved Mum of Mark, Stephen (deceased) and Dorothy-Elizabeth. Much loved Grandma of Alex and Charlotte and dear Mum-in-Law of Christopher and Alison.
"There is no death
when you live in the hearts
of those you've left behind."
Funeral service to be
held at St Andrews and
Blessed George Haydock Church, Hoyles Lane, Cottam on
Tuesday 14th January at 11.00am. Interment to follow at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Directors, Lytham St Annes.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020