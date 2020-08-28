|
|
|
STUBBS DOROTHY WHITFIELD Of Bentham, died peacefully at home on 18th August 2020,
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late David,
beloved mother of
Janet, Jonathan & Deborah.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at
High Bentham Methodist Church on Tuesday 1st September at 11am followed by interment in
Bentham Methodist Cemetery,
due to government guidelines limited numbers only please.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, are to be shared between Age Concern (Bentham) & Bentham Footpath Group which may be left at the service
or sent directly to:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton,
Via Carnforth,
LA6 3FX
Tel:015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 28, 2020