TOWNSON Dorothy Passed away peacefully, at Lancaster Royal Infirmary on Monday 31st August 2020, aged 91.
Wife of the late Jimmy Townson (1964), mother of Margaret, Barbara and Dorothy.
Loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Will be deeply missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Oswald's Church, Warton on Thursday 10th September 2020. Family flowers only. Donations to
N W Cancer Research or
St Oswald's Churchyard.
Enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth. LA5 9LB
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 4, 2020
