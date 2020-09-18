Home

TOWNSON Dorothy
(née Hewitt) The Townson girls would like to thank sincerely all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy cards, facebook messages and donations
to North West Cancer Research and St Oswald's Churchyard,
due to the death of their mother. Special thanks must be extended to R.L.I. for mum's care, to Reverend Robin Figg for his support and comforting service and to Steven Wilson of J N Wilson Funeral Service for his superb
care at this sad family time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
