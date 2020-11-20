|
|
|
FOXCROFT Edward
"Ted" Aged 82.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 13th November 2020.
Much loved Husband of Ruth, cherished Dad of Karen, Adele & Andrew, Father-in-law of John, devoted Grandad of Nicola & Michael, Brother of Evelyn and a good Friend of many.
Private family funeral due to COVID-19.
A special thank you to the staff at our Autumn Years for the devotion & care given to Ted, Linda Hilton Community Therapy & Rehabilitation Service, St John's Hospice, Hospice at Home and also Dr Smith & Dr Denver.
Donations in memory of Ted to
St John's Hospice &
Hospice at Home
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020