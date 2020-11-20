Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Caton)
20 Brookhouse Road
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 9QT
01524 770886
Edward Foxcroft

Edward Foxcroft Notice
FOXCROFT Edward
"Ted" Aged 82.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 13th November 2020.
Much loved Husband of Ruth, cherished Dad of Karen, Adele & Andrew, Father-in-law of John, devoted Grandad of Nicola & Michael, Brother of Evelyn and a good Friend of many.
Private family funeral due to COVID-19.
A special thank you to the staff at our Autumn Years for the devotion & care given to Ted, Linda Hilton Community Therapy & Rehabilitation Service, St John's Hospice, Hospice at Home and also Dr Smith & Dr Denver.
Donations in memory of Ted to
St John's Hospice &
Hospice at Home
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
