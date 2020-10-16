Home

Edwin Shields Notice
SHIELDS Edwin Clive Passed away peacefully at home on 29 September 2020,
aged 77 years.
A loving father to Janine,
Nigel and Joanne, grandfather to Shannon and Brandon
and a good friend to many.
He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A quiet family Funeral to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium. Donations for Myeloma UK
can be made via JustGiving.com/fundraising/
J-Shields1 or by cheque payable to Myeloma UK c/o
Alan M. Fawcett Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020
