|
|
|
DILLON on 2nd April 2020 in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
EILEEN
aged 76 years
of Silverdale.
Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jimmy), loving mother of Jacqueline, Susan, Julie and Michelle. Much loved nana and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on 20th April 2020.
Family only to attend.
No flowers, donations for
Cancer Research UK will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street,
Carnforth, LA5 9LB
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020