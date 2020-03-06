|
|
|
AIREY Elizabeth On Wednesday 26th February, 2020, peacefully at home,
Liz, aged 59 years.
Beloved wife to the late Brian
and loving Mum to Vicky and Robert. Will be missed
by friends and family.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th March at 12.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in Liz's memory are being collected for Cancer Care and will be taken care of by
Funeral Directors, J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster,
LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020