CRAMP Elizabeth Mary
(nee Alston) Formerly of
Torrisholme Road, Lancaster.
On Sunday 31st May 2020, Mary, aged 93, in the Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax. Much loved wife of the late Robert (Bob), sister of the late Bob, Joe and Leo Alston, beloved mother of Pauline and Sylvia and grandmother of Jessica, Callum and Lucy. A private family service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday June 16th at 11am. Donations if desired to
The British Lung Foundation
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Services,
Tel 01484 535853
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020