PYE On 17th April 2020
in Kendal Care Home
Elizabeth (Betty)
Aged 92 years
of Galgate.
The beloved wife of the
late Allan Pye, loving mother
of Stephen and Gordon,
mother-in-law of Julia and Diane, also a dear grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service at Lancaster
and Morecambe Crematorium, regrettably only family may attend thank you for the care and kindness shown to Betty by the Staff at Kendal Care Home.
Donations in memory of Betty
may be given to Ellel St John PCC
c/o and all enquiries to
A. J Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020
