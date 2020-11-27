|
THOMPSON Elvira Mary Peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth on
18th November, 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold, loving sister of Audrey, sister in law of Douglas, a much loved auntie of Claire and Sarah and great aunt of Thomas.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St. John's Church, Gressingham.
Enquiries, please, to
Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road,
Carnforth LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020