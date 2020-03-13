Home

AZZOPARDI Emily On 3rd March, peacefully and surrounded by love, at her home, Fairways, aged 97 years.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Requiem mass to be held at
St Joseph's Church on 18th March at 11am, followed by committal at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society, which may be left at the service or c/o Coop Funeral Care
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ, Tel: 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
