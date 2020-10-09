|
Brennand Eric Formerly of Wrayton,
passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 6th October 2020,
just days before his 90th birthday.
Cherished husband of Dorothy, much loved Dad of Margaret and Joyce, father-in-law of James and Robert, and treasured Grandad
(5 grandchildren) and Great Grandad (6 great grandchildren).
A service of Thanksgiving
(sorry, family only) will be held at Caton Methodist Chapel on
Friday 16th October at 11.30am, followed by interment at
St Paul's Churchyard, Brookhouse.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are to be shared between Caton Methodist Chapel & Gideons which may be left at the service or sent directly to: B&W funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020