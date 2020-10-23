|
Brennand Eric Dorothy, Margaret, Joyce and
all the family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the cards, flowers, prayers and kind messages of condolence on the sad loss of Eric. Very many thanks to all on the Lancaster Suite at the RLI and Oakfield Nursing Home for their dedicated care and support. Thanks also to Rev Emma Holroyd and Rev Andrew Champley for conducting a lovely service.
Also thank you for all your generous donations in memory of Eric, and to B&W Funerals Ltd for their professional and compassionate services.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020