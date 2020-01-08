|
Suddenly but peacefully passed away on Friday 3rd January 2020, at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Eric, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Patricia, loving Dad to Simon and Jill, adored Grandad of Rebekah, Billie, Harvey and Amelia. A loving brother and a friend to many who will be dearly missed.
The service will take place on Wednesday 15th January, at 12.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please.
Donations in Eric's memory are being split between St. John's Hospice and The Nara (COPD) Charity and will be taken care of by funeral directors: J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD. Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020