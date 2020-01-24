Home

DIXON Eric Family of the late Eric Dixon would like to thank J Mason and Son Funeral Directors for their kind support during this time, all staff at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary who looked after Eric in his short time there, all family and friends for their kind donations to St John's Hospice and The Nara (COPD) Charity. Also many thanks to everyone who attended the funeral of Eric and showed kindness to the family,
sending cards, flowers and messages of support.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020
