|
|
|
REDFEARN Eric from Halton, peacefully on Thursday 19th November 2020 at the R.L.I. Lancaster,
aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of Phyllis, very dear dad of Neal, Pam,
Eric, David and Lynda.
A much loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service
will be held.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Care, Slynedales,
Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020