Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Booth

Notice Condolences

Ernest Booth Notice
Booth Ernest Peacefully at home on April 25th Ernest aged 88 years of Austwick. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy,
a much loved father of Michael, Phillip and David, a dear father in law of Christine, Diane and Sarah, a loving grandad and a much loved great grandad.
A private family funeral will take place with a service ofthanksgiving to take place at a later date.
C/o Duncan Robinson Funeral Services, Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane, Settle BD24 9BS. Tel 01729 825444
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -