Booth Ernest Peacefully at home on April 25th Ernest aged 88 years of Austwick. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy,
a much loved father of Michael, Phillip and David, a dear father in law of Christine, Diane and Sarah, a loving grandad and a much loved great grandad.
A private family funeral will take place with a service ofthanksgiving to take place at a later date.
C/o Duncan Robinson Funeral Services, Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane, Settle BD24 9BS. Tel 01729 825444
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020